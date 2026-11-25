The holiday season means gift-giving, which leaves shoppers vulnerable to scams.

The Better Business Bureau is warning Black Friday shoppers ahead of an expected record-spending year.

The National Retail Federation said holiday retail sales between November and December are projected to reach $1.013 trillion in 2026. Officials said this is up 4.2% from 2025.

"Fake retail websites, bogus social media ads, phishing texts and emails, and increasingly convincing AI-generated promotions are being used to steal shoppers' money and personal information," The BBB said.

The BBB is offering the following tips to avoid scams and shop safely:

Read the fine print of advertised discounts.

Understand return policies and warranties.

Use safer payment methods, such as credit cards rather than direct bank transfers.



Beware of fake shipping notifications.

Check websites carefully for misspelled company names.

You can report a scam to the BBB Scam Tracker.