Avoid Black Friday shopping scams this holiday season
The holiday season means gift-giving, which leaves shoppers vulnerable to scams.
The Better Business Bureau is warning Black Friday shoppers ahead of an expected record-spending year.
The National Retail Federation said holiday retail sales between November and December are projected to reach $1.013 trillion in 2026. Officials said this is up 4.2% from 2025.
"Fake retail websites, bogus social media ads, phishing texts and emails, and increasingly convincing AI-generated promotions are being used to steal shoppers' money and personal information," The BBB said.
The BBB is offering the following tips to avoid scams and shop safely:
- Read the fine print of advertised discounts.
- Understand return policies and warranties.
- Use safer payment methods, such as credit cards rather than direct bank transfers.
- Beware of fake shipping notifications.
- Check websites carefully for misspelled company names.
You can report a scam to the BBB Scam Tracker.