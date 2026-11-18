Black Friday is no longer just one day of holiday shopping. Retailers are spreading their biggest promotions across November, turning the traditional post-Thanksgiving sales event into what many are calling "Black November."

Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target are rolling out deals weeks ahead of Thanksgiving in an effort to attract shoppers competing for their holiday dollars.

Trae Bodge, a shopping expert, says the shift reflects growing competition in retail and an increasingly challenging economy.

"I think it's just a matter of trying to win, right? There's so much competition in retail, and they're just trying to figure out a way to get you in their stores or on their sites to shop," Bodge said. "And so that's where we get this ebb and flow of deals, which may work on the retail side, but it's very confusing for consumers."

The rise of online shopping, particularly Amazon's influence, has also helped push holiday promotions earlier, Bodge said. Amazon's October Prime Day event has prompted other retailers to launch competing sales around the same time.

"I think the longer shopping period came because of Amazon Prime Day in October, and we saw other retailers jumping in and creating big sales around that time," she said. "Amazon is a big monster, and they are creating the conversation, and other retailers are following suit."

Consumers appear ready to shop early. A September survey conducted by PayPal found that 58% of consumers planned to do their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving.

Amazon is promising one of its longest promotional events yet, with 12 days of deals on millions of products, including toys, clothing, cosmetics and electronics, from Nov. 19 through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.

Walmart plans to launch what it calls a major shopping event on Nov. 23, with promotions running through the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Target, meanwhile, is offering pre-holiday promotions, including daily deals, through Christmas Eve.

Some early discounts have included Stanley tumblers at half price and Barbie products marked down 40%.

But with sales appearing earlier and lasting longer, shoppers may have a harder time determining whether a promotion represents a genuine bargain.

Bodge recommends researching prices before making a purchase. Shoppers should compare the cost of an item with multiple retailers rather than assuming a Black November promotion is the best available price.

"Always do your research," Bodge said. "That's point number one. Always look up the item, see where it's sold, and for how much."

She also recommends using a credit card that offers rewards, such as points or miles, and signing up for retailers' free loyalty programs to access additional discounts and exclusive offers.

Shoppers should also look beyond traditional holiday gifts. Everyday necessities may be discounted during the extended sales season, potentially offering an opportunity to save on household purchases.

"As consumers, we're all feeling the pinch at the pump, especially you guys on the West Coast, the grocery stores, and prices up over everything," Bodge said. "I think we're going to start seeing a lot of gift shopping over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but people are going to be buying their essentials over that time as well because we're going to see those items on sale too. And so, why not?"

Consumers who are hesitant to buy before Black Friday may also have some protection against later price drops. Target and Best Buy, for example, offer limited holiday price-adjustment policies that allow eligible customers to request a refund of the difference if an item they purchased drops in price later in the month.

With promotions arriving earlier and stretching across more of the holiday season, experts say shoppers should focus less on the advertised sale and more on whether the price is actually a good deal.