Mall of America's Chapel of Love to close after 3 decades

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- After decades dedicated to everlasting love, a Minnesota marriage destination is calling it quits.

The Chapel of Love at Mall of America will close at the end of the month. It's been open nearly 30 years, and married more than 8,000 couples.

The chapel's website doesn't say why it's closing, but says there's a "going-out-of-business" sale and discounts for anyone who wants to squeeze in a ceremony. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 9:49 PM

