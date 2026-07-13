The Mall of America has a massive cooling operation. Here's what it includes.

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, is likely the most complicated place to keep cool on hot days.

The site is welcoming 100,000 visitors per day. Many are seeking the 72-degree stability it offers. WCCO got an exclusive look at the cooling system on the roof.

The building has 186 compressors. On scorching hot days like Monday, they run 80% of them. The system is large enough to cool 5,000 to 6,000 average homes.

John Schouveller, director of operations at Mall of America, says that, instead of 12 hours a day, they are running the air conditioning around the clock.

"Yeah, we don't want to shut them down cause it takes too much with the sun beating like this, so we just let them run. If one can't keep up, next one will kick up immediately," Schouveller said.

The stakes are pretty high to keep the air conditioning going. Officials with the mall said they have backup compressors and then they have a backup to their backup.