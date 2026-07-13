Dangerous heat will continue through midweek in Minnesota
Dangerous heat persists in Minnesota on Monday, with little relief in sight.
Highs will be in the 90s with heat index values near 100. A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect, and most of the state is under an extreme heat warning until 9 p.m. on Thursday.
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Highs will stay in the mid-90s through Thursday, with oppressive humidity pushing the feels-like temperatures close to triple digits each day.
Temperatures are expected to come down slightly over the weekend as rain and storm chances return.