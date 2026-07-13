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Dangerous heat will continue through midweek in Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Dangerous heat persists in Minnesota on Monday, with little relief in sight.

Highs will be in the 90s with heat index values near 100. A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect, and most of the state is under an extreme heat warning until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

iframe src="https://www.weatherwatchernetwork.com/report/publicmap?org=wcco" width="360" height="640">

Highs will stay in the mid-90s through Thursday, with oppressive humidity pushing the feels-like temperatures close to triple digits each day.

Temperatures are expected to come down slightly over the weekend as rain and storm chances return.

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