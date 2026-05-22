Male with knives in pockets arrested outside Lakeville mosque after disturbance

A male is in custody after a disturbance outside a mosque in Lakeville, Minnesota, on Friday, according to police. Officials said officers found two knives in his pockets while arresting him.

The officers responded to the incident at Lakeville Masjid at 8670 210th St. W. shortly before 12 p.m. The individual who called emergency personnel about the male, whose age has yet to be disclosed by officials, reported he was agitated and asking strange questions, police said.

Staff at the place of worship requested that, due to his behavior, the officers ask the male to leave the property, according to officials.

Police said the male, while being questioned by law enforcement, made statements saying he was a military officer, and later a federal agent, who was investigating child trafficking-related crimes. He wasn't able to provide any proof or documentation to support his claims, according to officials.

The officers found a pocketknife, a box knife and "suspected illicit narcotics" in the male's pockets while they took him into custody, police said. He was taken to the Dakota County Jail.

Police in Lakeville, Minnesota, take into custody a male outside a mosque on May 22, 2026. Mas Lakeville Mosque

"There were never any reports that the sharp instruments were displayed during the incident, and we do not have any information that the male was ever inside the building," the Lakeville Police Department said in a news release. "The male, known to police from prior mental health-related contacts, lives in the area."

The city agency added that it "has not received any information to suggest" the male targeted the mosque for religious purposes.

This story will be updated.

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