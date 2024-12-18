Mahtomedi woman one of first in U.S. to receive new Alzheimer's treatment

MINNEAPOLIS — A drug approved by the FDA over the summer is giving new hope to the nearly 7 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The drug, sold under the brand name Kisunla and produced by drugmaker Eli Lilly, slows down the disease by up to 35%, according to the company.

Kathy Ingebrand of Mahtomedi is one of the first people in the country to receive the infusion. On Thursday, Ingebrand was receiving her fourth round of monthly treatments.

"So far so good," said Ingebrand's husband, Pete Ingebrand. "I guess we just look at it as a bridge to the next breakthrough."



Pete Ingebrand was the one who delivered the news to his wife that she qualified for treatment.

"I was grocery shopping, he was like 'I have good news, you're going to be on the infusion' and I left my cart and I cried all the way home," said Kathy Ingebrand.



Kathy Ingebrand was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at 59 years old.

"This patient is receiving a treatment, which is designed to clear a protein called amyloid from the brain, which is accumulating in patients with Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. Elias Bazakos, Neurologist and President of Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology.

Each vial of the drug costs $695.65. Kathy Ingebrand is thankful her insurance will cover the cost.

There are possible side effects, Bazakos said, like swelling in the brain. So far, Kathy Ingebrand said she has only had some nausea and fatigue.

"It's not going to cure it, but it's going to keep me stable and that's great, and maybe, down the road, there will be another medication to add to that that will help cure it," said Kathy Ingebrand.

The drug gives the Ingebrand family a renewed sense of hope, for future family memories, for many years to come.

"We're hopeful, but we were already a close family, but this just brought us even closer," said Pete Ingebrand.