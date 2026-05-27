Mahtomedi baseball tries to go back-to-back in state championships, with help of pitcher Connor Finn

Mahtomedi baseball has played in the state championship game six times over the last ten years, and won three of them. This season, trying to go back-to-back.

"We have the best bats in the state I think," said Zephyrs left handed starting pitcher Connor Finn. "We swing the bat really well. We score a bunch of runs. Honestly, being a pitcher on this team is a dream. You get so much run support. Everyone's engaged in the dugout. We're loud and were awesome. Encouraging everybody."

Pair the Zephyrs' offensive output with their ace, Finn, whose fastball reaches 96 mph and you've got a winning combination. The Texas Tech commit is a popular prospect. Everybody wants a piece.

"There were 15 radar guns behind home plate," said Mahtomedi head coach Robert Garry. "I said, 'Connor I'm gonna tell you something that's easy for me to say but it's gonna be very hard to do.' I said, 'just forget about the guns behind home plate, all the radar guns.' And he's like 'what radar guns?' And I was like 'OK, he gets it.' And even when you get it, it's still hard to avoid."

"I just go straight at 'em every single time," said Finn, of his plan of attack on the mound. "I believe in my stuff and I trust my stuff. I trust my catcher and the defense behind me. I'm gonna throw as many strikes as I can. I'm gonna attack every guy with the mentality that I'm better than you in that sense. Like, my stuff is gonna get you out no matter what."

Finn isn't finished with high school ball yet. He's a pitcher first but can rake too. And with one postseason run remaining, Finn finds himself Minnesota's number one ranked player.

"I'm definitely super grateful to be on the top of the list," he said. "That's what you work for and that's kind of your satisfaction of like, my work's paid off and people are realizing. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter what people think. As long as you believe in yourself you can accomplish really anything."

Mahtomedi begins section play on Thursday.