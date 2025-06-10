MACV's Summer Salute connects veterans with lifesaving resources, with help from WCCO viewers

In Minnesota's latest budget agreement, the state's veterans got a little over $1 million in funding.

On Tuesday, Hundreds of veterans were connected to lifesaving resources at the third annual Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans' Summer Salute at CHS Field.

The largest of its kind, high-impact outreach features 77 service providers to deliver critical same-day support to homeless and at-risk veterans.

"Every two years the state does a new budget, and this year was tight for a lot of programs," said Brian Peterson.

MACV was one of those organizations concerned because its funding was on the chopping block, meaning many veterans would be at risk of losing their housing, among other things.

"We had to make the case for why this money matters, how it makes a difference in our homelessness response system," Peterson said. "We got the tools in place that if they are homeless are a risk of losing their housing, we can help them on a pathway to housing stability."

Phone calls and emails from WCCO's viewers made the difference.

"We are fully restored on funding from the state and the system is strong and we really believe that we continue to build on it, " Peterson said.

It's a win for all veterans, including Dy'wane Bailey.

"I had brain surgery, bro, scar right there, you see it, go right here, " said Bailey.

Recently retired, he fell on hard times after a health scare.

"Aneurysm, stroke and a seizure, "Bailey said.

"I didn't have to worry about losing my voucher, I didn't have to worry about it, their main concern was me getting healthy again, " Bailey said.

He and others are thankful for community support that led to events like these that connect veterans with much-needed resources to avoid them being homeless.

"They are talking about cutting funding from the VA, firing people and stuff, so when you have other entities to step up that makes a difference, " Bailey said.

The Legislature passed the veteran resources bill at the end of May.

MACV thanks WCCO viewers for helping lawmakers understand the importance of supporting veterans.