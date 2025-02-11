Macalester's Peyton Starks on pace to lead MIAC in scoring for 3rd straight year

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Macalester women's basketball team has a weapon: Peyton Starks.

"She does a little bit of everything," said the Scots' head coach Katie Kollar. "We call her a chameleon because she can score inside, she can score outside, she can defend inside, she can defend outside."

Two seasons ago, last season, and this season, Starks has led the MIAC in scoring.

"Honestly, it's been awesome," said Starks, a senior listed as a guard/forward. "I try to work really hard in the offseason and in season to get to the this point. It's been great. Honestly, it just goes back to my teammates. Without them I wouldn't be here."

The Scots have endured years of struggles. This season is on track to be their best since 2010, with Starks leading the way.

"This year has been awesome because we walk into every game with the ability to win. I can't say that was true when I first got here," said Kollar, who took over the program before the 2019-20 season. "As we've grown, as our players have grown, as our program has grown; to be competitive in every game we walk into it believing that we can win. It has just been really rewarding."

"It's super exciting," said Starks, who is from St. Louis, Missouri. "When I got here the basketball team was at a very different place and it's been awesome to be a part of this growth."

Soon, Starks will graduate. Like many Macalester athletes, she'll have earned an impressive degree.

"I'm a neuroscience major and I have a concentration in community and global health," she said. "I really love it. It's super interesting. I mean, we all have a brain, so we might as well learn how to use it."