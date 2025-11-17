Lynyrd Skynyrd, Foreigner bringing tour to new Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner will be making a stop in the Twin Cities next summer as the two bands join forces for the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour.

The tour will stop at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on Aug. 16, 2026.

The artist pre-sale begins at noon on Tuesday. General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. There will also be VIP packages and experiences, which include access to a backstage tour and a photo op with members of the band.

The two bands will visit 19 cities together starting in July and are scheduled to wrap up the tour at the end of August in Rogers, Arkansas.

The rock concert will be one of the first shows slated for Minnesota's largest and newest outdoor music venue, set to open next summer.

Other shows scheduled for the venue's inaugural season include Jack Johnson, 5 Seconds of Summer, Train, and Iron Maiden.

In all, Live Nation and Mystic Lake expect the amphitheater to create 700 permanent jobs and have an annual economic impact of more than $130 million.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater will be the fifth venue operated by Live Nation in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, alongside the Fillmore Minneapolis, Target Field, Uptown Theater, Varsity Theater and the Somerset Amphitheater.