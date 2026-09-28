Lynx's Olivia Miles named WNBA's Rookie of the Year after historic regular season

The Minnesota Lynx's electrifying guard, Olivia Miles, has been named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year.

On Monday, the team announced that Miles received the high honor after a unanimous vote from a national panel of broadcasters and sportswriters.

Miles, who was the team's No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, finished her first regular season by breaking the league's all-time rookie scoring record with 780 points and ranked seventh in the league in assists and eighth overall in scoring.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx controls the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 22, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Jack Compton / Getty Images

The New Jersey native swept the WNBA Rookie of the Month honors and was also named Western Conference Player of the Week twice. She was the only rookie named to the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game and was named a starter.

Lynx head coach and president of basketball operations, Cheryl Reeve, was also named WNBA Coach of the Year on Monday, which is her fifth such accolade.

The Lynx look to even up the first-round series against the New York Liberty on Tuesday evening.