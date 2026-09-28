Lynx's Cheryl Reeve receives fifth WNBA Coach of the Year honor of her career

As the Minnesota Lynx look to even up a playoff series against the New York Liberty, the team's head coach has been recognized with a top league honor.

On Monday, the team announced that Cheryl Reeve, who is also the president of basketball operations, has been named the WNBA Coach of the Year.

It marks her fifth time receiving the honor. The other years were 2011, 2016, 2020 and 2024.

This season, the Lynx had a league-best 33-11 record and the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs. The team has ranked second in net rating, third in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating. Additionally, the team had the most road wins in WNBA history with 18.

In July, Reeve became the league's all-time winningest coach with 380 wins. She finished the regular season with 397 wins.

The Lynx lost 91-75 to the Liberty on Sunday evening in the first game of the best-of-three series. Game 2 is Tuesday evening, and a loss would end Minnesota's season.