Napheesa Collier scores 28 and the Lynx dominate the third quarter in a 92-75 win over Mystics

Napheesa Collier scored 28 points, Courtney Williams had 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists and five steals and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 92-75 on Thursday night for their third straight regular-season victory.

Minnesota bounced back from its 74-59 loss to Indiana on Tuesday in the Commissioner's Cup final that did not count in the standings.

Collier, who was scoreless in the first quarter, scored the last seven points of a 12-2 run to begin the second half for a 55-40 lead. Minnesota outscored the Mystics 27-14 in the third for a 70-52 lead.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) reacts after making a basket while being fouled during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

Collier was 11 of 21 from the field and finished with 25 or more points for the eighth time this season.

Alanna Smith and Kayla McBride each added 10 points for Minnesota (15-2). The Lynx scored 28 points off 20 Washington turnovers.

Rookie Lucy Olsen came off the bench and scored a season-high 19 points for Washington (8-10). Aaliyah Edwards added a season-high 15 points and Shakira Austin scored 10. Brittney Sykes, averaging a team-high 18.6 points, went 2 of 9 from the field and finished with seven points.

Minnesota led 43-38 at halftime after closing on a 17-5 run that was capped by Smith's 3-pointer just before the buzzer. The Lynx didn't trail after going up 37-36 in the second quarter.

Washington shot 45% from the field, despite going 3 for 20 from 3-point range.

The Lynx avenged a 68-64 defeat at Washington on June 24 without Collier.