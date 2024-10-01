Lynx top Sun 77-70 in Game 2 to even WNBA semifinals behind Collier's supporting cast

Courtney Williams scored 17 points and Alanna Smith had 15 points to help the Minnesota Lynx offset an off night for star Napheesa Collier and beat the Connecticut Sun 77-70 to even the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series at one game apiece on Tuesday.

Collier, who scored 80 points in the two-game sweep of Phoenix in the first round, was held to nine points on 3-for-14 shooting. She led the Lynx with 12 rebounds and five assists, content to let her supporting cast lead the charge past a feisty opponent.

Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Sun, who shot just 5 for 20 from 3-point range. DeWanna Bonner scored 17 points and Marina Mabrey added 15 points on 4-for-14 shooting after she went 7 for 19 for 20 points in the opener.

Forward Napheesa Collier (24) of the Minnesota Lynx drives as forward Alyssa Thomas (25) of the Connecticut Sun defends, during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinals game, at Target Center, Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minn. Adam Bettcher / AP

Connecticut will host Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday. Then Game 5, if necessary, would be in Minnesota on Oct. 8.

The Lynx never lost consecutive home games this season on their way to a 30-10 record for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, and their 73-70 defeat in Game 1 clearly fueled a fierce follow-up in this persistently physical matchup that resembled football at times more than hoops.