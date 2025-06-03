Napheesa Collier's 18 points guides Lynx past Mercury 88-65

Meet the 7-year WNBA veteran thriving with the Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Natisha Hiedeman also scored 18 points, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 88-65 on Tuesday night for their second series victory in five days.

Minnesota has started a season 8-0 for the fourth time in franchise history — the same amount as all of the other WNBA teams combined.

After trailing 23-14 with 44.5 seconds left in the first quarter, the Lynx outscored the Mercury 49-23 to take a 63-46 lead with 2:41 remaining in the third.

Minnesota went on a 9-0 run midway through the fourth on a three-point play by Collier and back-to-back 3-pointers by Bridget Carleton and Kayla McBride to make it 80-56.

McBride, Alanna Smith and Karlie Samuelson each made three of Minnesota's 12 3-pointers.

Smith and McBride each scored 13 points for Minnesota. McBride also had a team-high seven assists. The Lynx finished with a season-high 29 assists on 34 made field goals, but also turned it over 23 times.

Lexi Held scored 16 points and Satou Sabally had 15 points and eight rebounds for Phoenix (5-3). Kitija Laksa added 10 points.

Sabally scored her first points of the second half with 6:56 left in the fourth quarter.

The Lynx also beat the Mercury 74-71 on Friday without Collier, who was out with a lingering knee injury.