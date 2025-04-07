Lynx greats Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles headed to Hall of Fame

Glen Taylor set to give up fight with Aelx Rodriguez, Marc Lore for Wolves, Lynx ownership

Two key members of the Minnesota Lynx dynasty of the 2010s are heading to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The hall announced its 2025 class on Saturday, with Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles among the honorees.

Moore won four WNBA championships (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017) in eight seasons in her career. Fowles helped the Lynx in winning the latter two of those titles. Each also won a league MVP award — Moore in 2014 and Fowles in 2017. Moore also earned Finals MVP in 2013, while Fowles won Defensive Player of the Year four times, two of them with the Lynx.

Moore is the Lynx's all-time leader in points per game, offensive and defensive win shares, steals and three-pointers. Fowles, meanwhile, leads the franchise in blocks and offensive and defensive rating. She also has the most rebounds in WNBA history. The two have a combined 14 All-Star appearances.

Both players were named among the WNBA's 25 greatest players ever in 2021 and were previously named to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Minnesota has retired both of their jerseys.

Moore officially retired from the WNBA in 2023, but walked away in 2018 to help free Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully convicted Missouri man whom she later married. Fowles retired in 2022.

Fowles and Moore will be enshrined along with the rest of the 2025 class in September.