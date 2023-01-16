Lynx's Maya Moore announces retirement from WNBA

WNBA star helps inmate go free With the help of WNBA star Maya Moore, Missouri man finally goes free 01:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- Multi-awarded Lynx forward Maya Moore announced Monday that she has retired from WNBA basketball, effective immediately.

Moore made the announcement on "Good Morning America."

"I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx and basketball have given me in my lifetime. It was a dream come true for me to play basketball at the highest level and help build the foundation for women's basketball," Moore said.

In her time with the Lynx, more than a decade ago, Moore has picked up four WNBA championship rings, and leads the franchise record books in scoring average (18.4), three-point field goals made (530) and steals (449).

"Ever since I was drafted in 2011, the state of Minnesota, Lynx organization and fan base welcomed me with open arms and supported me throughout my entire career," Moore said. "I will forever be grateful for Glen Taylor, Coach Reeve and the Lynx community for all of the support and am excited to continue this next chapter in my life."

Moore stopped playing after she married her husband Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped free from prison after a wrongful conviction.