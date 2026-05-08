Staff at burglarized Minneapolis LGBTQ bar Lush feel targeted after safe stolen, co-owner says

Three people were caught on camera stealing a safe from Lush Bar and Theatre, a queer bar in Northeast Minneapolis, in a burglary that the co-owner says has left staff shaken and the business facing a significant financial loss.

The break-in happened early Thursday morning. According to co-owner Andy Rausch, the thieves smashed part of a glass garage door to get inside, then ran upstairs to the office, where they found a safe. They kicked it down the stairs, damaging the staircase and the concrete below, and were inside for less than four minutes before leaving with the safe.

"(They) came and took not just money but an entire safe of money, including tips for our employees," Rausch said.

The timing has compounded the impact. Rausch said the bar was already feeling the effects of Operation Metro Surge, a federal immigration enforcement operation he said hit businesses employing immigrants across the area.

"Operation Metro Surge was devastating to not just us but to many locations, so this is a big financial hit, especially on the heels of planning our Pride," Rausch said.

Staff members have been left unsettled by the break-in, Rausch said, describing the bar as a safe space for the community it serves.

"They are a little scared. They don't want this to happen again. It is a little nerve-racking when you come to work kind of head on a swivel, but they are staying strong and being very supportive of not just us but each other," he said.

Rausch said Lush is not the only business affected. He said he has heard of several other locations being targeted.

"This is happening at other places. I've heard of several south Minneapolis places that have been targeted, as well as some Northeast locations, mainly small mom-and-pop community places," he said.

Minneapolis police are investigating the Lush burglary along with other cases that fit the same pattern.

Despite the setback, Rausch said the bar is not closing. A longtime patron has launched a fundraiser to help replace what was taken.

"As much as we have had a devastating blow ... we are not going anywhere. We are staying strong, and we are staying here for the community because we are for the community by the community," Rausch said.