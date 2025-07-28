Watch CBS News
Lunds & Byerlys recalls pasta salad after worker finds wrong nut inside

By WCCO Staff

An entire batch of pasta salad sold at Lunds and Byerlys stores has been recalled after an employee saw pecans were used instead of peanuts in the salad mix.

According to the company, a voluntary recall of its Thai peanut pasta salad with chicken has been issued. So far, no one has reported being sick due to the mistake.

The batch was sold at all Lunds & Byerlys stores from July 25-27 in the deli service case.

If you bought the product, you're asked to return it to any Lunds and Byerlys for a full refund. Store officials say a receipt isn't required for the return.

