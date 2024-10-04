Watch CBS News
Lunds and Byerlys recalls Lone Star Dip over mold concern

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS —Lunds and Byerlys is recalling around 500 containers of their Lone Star Dip because of potential mold contamination.

In a release, the store said the concern was noticed by employees, who notified their quality assurance team. No illnesses have been reported. 

Lunds and Byerlys

The voluntary recall applies to products with a best by date of 10-15-24 or 10-17-24 and a product code 18169-74197. 

Customers who recently purchased this product are encouraged to return it for a full refund or throw it away. A receipt is not required for a return.

The store says customers with questions about the recall can call 952-548-1400.

