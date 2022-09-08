Luke Combs to bring world tour to U.S. Bank Stadium next spring

Can listening to music help you study?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Country musician Luke Combs is kicking off a world tour next year, and one of the stops is in Minnesota.

On Thursday, the County Music Awards' Entertainer of the Year said the 35-show tour begins in Arlington, Texas on March 25.

A couple months later, on May 13, Combs will play U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Special guests feature Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

The second leg of the tour will feature shows in New Zealand, Australia and several spots in Europe.

Tickets for the North American dates will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, and general on-sale next Friday. More details here.

