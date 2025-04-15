Watch CBS News
Minnesota veterinarians fit three-legged pony with prosthetic leg in groundbreaking rehab case

Adam Duxter
How veterinarians created a prosthetic for a three-legged pony
When Drew Fitzpatrick got the call to Carlton County, Minnesota, in January, she was met with an unfortunate sight. 

A dozen horses were loose — their owner wasn't able to contain them — and with more than 30 years of experience in animal rescue, Fitzpatrick was law enforcement's first call. 

Of the 12, one was unmistakable: A 5-year-old mini horse, a stallion, had just three legs. Fitzpatrick later learned a neighbor had shot off the horse's left hind leg years prior. 

"To watch him move without that leg was not good to see," Fitzpatrick said. "His whole back would twist – his side was atrophied – it was very clumsy."

Unsure of what could happen to save the horse, Fitzpatrick brought him to Anoka Equine Vet Services in Otsego, Minnesota. There, a team of veterinarians decided to embark on a bold and relatively rare journey to fit the horse with a prosthetic leg.

"I've never fit a prosthesis before, but I did talk to a bunch of doctors that have had a bunch of experience with it with varied results," Dr. Dave Schwinghamer said. 

The horse quickly earned a new name: Lt. Dan. 

"Lieutenant Dan, his character in Forrest Gump, is very uplifting," Fitzpatrick said. "And all about perseverance."

It was a tale of perseverance for both Lt. Dan and the vet team, as Schwinghamer worked in his garage to custom-make a prosthetic leg out of aluminum pieces. When it seemed like the prosthesis would be a fit, a team stepped in to make a final version. 

On Friday, Lt. Dan will go home for good to a host family that will love and care for him. 

"It's been extremely satisfying. He's been a horse that has come in with basically nothing and not much to live for. With some time, care, and lots of support, he's turned into a nice little horse," Schwinghamer said. 

"It was really a case of survival and perseverance, and the community coming together to think outside the box," Fitzpatrick said. 

