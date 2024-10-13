Carver County nonprofit helps families in need build back their lives

CHASKA, Minn. — These days, more and more families are struggling to make ends meet. A Carver County nonprofit — Love Inc, or Love in the Name of Christ — is working to alleviate day-to-day burdens so families can focus on financials.

"My kids were returning to school and I had no idea how I was going to do that," former Love Inc client Kathleen Werneth said. "I had my first and my last month's rent and everything coming at me at once and I just started a new job and it was very stressful and weighing."

It was a fellow parent who told her about Love Inc. So, she picked up the phone.



"The person on the other end of the phone let me know that they could help with other things and started offering things that I didn't even know I could ask for. We ended up with bunk beds for my kids so their mattresses were not the floor anymore. They brought in dressers," Werneth said.

Love Inc works to deliver needed items for people struggling so they can focus on and address other things.



"It weighed heavily on my mind and my heart so when I made that phone call and someone was able to give me the support I needed, it was like the weight was lifted," Werneth added.

Four years later, Werneth helps others lift that weight. She works as the mission engagement coordinator.

"Love is contagious, you just have to be willing to share it," she said.



Full-circle stories like Werneth's keep Al Norby going. He's Love Inc Carver County's executive director.



"It reminds me why it's important to do what we do," Norby said.



Last year, the organization fielded 2,500 calls for help and gave support to about 850 households, providing support through diapers, school supplies, furniture and more.

"It's hard to ask for help. It's hard to ask for help for anyone, no one wants to bother someone. Especially in Minnesota we don't want to be a burden, we don't want to put someone out, so reaching out and saying, 'I can't do this on my own, I need,' that's a fragile and tender moment and we get to be a part of that," Norby said.

Through it all, Norby says heart stays at the center of it all.

"When there's unconditional love and compassion, it will change the world," he said.

It's what changed Werneth's world four years ago.



"I didn't know my life was going to have so much meaning and joy and purpose in it," Werneth said. "This is my spot. This is where I'm supposed to be."

Beyond its helpline, Love Inc hosts different events throughout the year.

With the holidays quickly approaching, it already has some exciting things in the works. To learn more, click here.