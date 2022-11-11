Watch CBS News
Longtime Iron Range Sen. Doug Johnson dies at 80

TOWER, Minn. -- Longtime state senator Douglas "Doug" Johnson, who fought for the Iron Range, died on Monday at the age of 80.

Johnson served in the Minnesota legislature for 32 years; he was first elected to the House before starting his tenure in the state Senate in 1977. 

doug-johnson.jpg
Senators Doug Johnson and Jack Davies during a Senate floor session Minnesota Digital Library

Over the years he held positions as majority whip, and served as chair of the tax and finance committees. He ran for the DFL endorsement for U.S. Senate in 1978 and governor in 1998. 

doug-johnson-2.jpg
Senator Doug Johnson and Rep. Dee Long  Minnesota Digital Library

He died peacefully, and is survived by his wife and two children. 

