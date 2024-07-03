Long Prairie's "blessing box" is stocked with canned items, toiletries to fight food insecurity

"Blessing Box" aims to help residents get the resources they need

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — Pull up to a good parking spot in front of CentraCare Health in the town of Long Prairie and you'll notice what looks like a large bird house.

It's one of a growing number of blessing boxes stocked with food and toiletries popping up around the country since the start of the pandemic.

"We have a lot of canned items in here. Some sliced potatoes," explained Jeremiah Zahnow, community health and well-being supervisor for CentraCare.

One of the blessing boxes caught Sherri Liebl's attention when visiting her daughter in Seattle.

"We were out for a walk one day and I saw a blessing box. I thought oh my gosh, this would be great in central Minnesota. I work for CentraCare, so I contacted up, knowing that we have a lot of patients who have food insecurities," said Sherri Liebl, Executive Director of Revenue Cycle for CentraCare.

CentraCare said yes and Sherri Liebl's husband Mike started crafting the box.

"I made cabinet doors, bought some quarter inch plexiglass," said Mike Liebl.

Laser-engraved at the top, a powerful philosophy often connected with little pantries: Take what you need, leave what you can.

The need is growing. In 2022, there were just 6,637 visits to Todd County's three food shelves. Last year that number ballooned to 10,819 for a 63% increase.

"It's your classmates, your neighbors, maybe your family members," said Kris Mechels, director of the Long Prairie Food Shelf.

The blessing box is one way to supplement the growing issues of hunger — including those experiencing temporary hardships — without the need for qualifications or fear of stigma.

As for the Liebls, they feel like they have the blueprint of something special.

"We had talked right after we finished this and I think we're going to donate at least one a year," said Mike Liebl.

The blessing box project is less than a month old and it's already getting a great response from the community in Long Prairie. They hope is the pilot project will expand to other CentraCare locations.

