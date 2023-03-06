Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire tour coming to St. Paul

Lionel Richie: A life in song Lionel Richie: A life in song 08:19

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire are kicking off a North American tour with a concert in St. Paul this August.

They'll be at the Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 4. It's the first stop in a 20-city tour, and afterwards they'll head to Chicago, Toronto, and Montreal.

Richie has now sold over 125 million albums and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. The 73-year-old was also awarded the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress and is known for hits "Endless Love," "Lady," and "Truly."

Earth, Wind & Fire was started by Maurice White in 1969, and is known for hits "September" and "Boogie Wonderland." Over the years, they've released 23 albums and sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

Citi cardholders will be able to access a presale starting on Tuesday. General audiences can start buying tickets on March 13 through Ticketmaster.