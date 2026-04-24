Lion, 10, at Como Zoo euthanized after being diagnosed with "untreatable tumor"

A lion at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has been euthanized after he was diagnosed with an "untreatable tumor" within his nasal sinuses, officials with the St. Paul, Minnesota, facility said Friday.

Mumford was 10 years old. According to officials, he entered hospice care after he was diagnosed.

"Since that time, his animal care team remained focused on his comfort, dignity, and quality of life while monitoring him closely each day," the facility said in a news release. "When his condition declined, the compassionate decision was made to say goodbye peacefully."

Mumford, 10, was euthanized on April 24, 2026, after he was diagnosed with an "untreatable tumor" within his sinuses, according to the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, Minnesota. Steve Solmonson, Como volunteer

Mumford was born at Pueblo Zoo in Colorado and arrived at Como Zoo in 2019. Zoo officials said he was one of the most admired animal residents and could often be found basking in the sun on a perch or spending time with his companion, a lion named Maji.

Animal care personnel have been closely monitoring Maji since Mumford was euthanized.