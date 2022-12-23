Watch CBS News
Links from WCCO Mid-Morning: Dec. 23, 2022

The Angel Foundation is a nonprofit that offers relief to adults with cancer and their families through financial assistance, education, and emotional support. Click here for more information.

Lift Bridge Brewery is based in Stillwater and has been in the craft beer business since 2008.  Click here for more information.

Kul Mocks offers non-alcoholic craft cocktails using natural ingredients. Click here for more information.

