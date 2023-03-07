Links from The 4: Explore Minnesota

We know from our research that travel in Minnesota often involves outdoor activities. The weather can be unpredictable, but here are some sure-fire things you can do to get out and appreciate nature.

Maple syrup making

This is the time of year when you can tap your backyard maple tree, collect sap and boil it down into delicious maple syrup. Lots of programs taking place at Minnesota state parks this month that will show you how it's done:

Spring bird migration

This is the time of year when Minnesota birds that have migrated south for the winter start making their way back. Here are great places to see birds year-round:

Itasca State Park

Time to ditch the treadmill and the mall walking and get out hiking in the fresh air. While it may be too early for most people to want to set up a tent, there are lots of other options:

Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs is one of six national park sites in Minnesota and is a certified Dark Sky Park, which means it's far enough from light pollution that you might be lucky enough to see the Northern Lights.