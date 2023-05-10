T-Pain, Carly Pearce to headline Twins' 2023 postgame concert series

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL, Minn. -- After the success of Cole Swindell, the Twins are bringing in two more heavy-hitters to headline the 2023 postgame concert series: Grammy Award-winning artists T-Pain and Carly Pearce.

Hip-hop and R&B icon, T-Pain, will perform at Target Field on Thursday, June 15 following the Twins' 6:10 p.m. home game against the Detroit Tigers.

Record-setting singer and songwriter, Carly Pearce, will perform at Target Field on Thursday, Aug. 24 following the Twins' 6:10 p.m. home game against the Texas Rangers.

READ MORE: Newly announced concerts include Wu-Tang Clan, Nas and Weezer

Both artists will perform a 75-minute set, with both concerts beginning approximately 20 minutes after the Twins' game ends.

Admission to both shows is included in the each game's ticket price, but special packages are available.

If you're interested in purchasing a special concert package for T-Pain, click here. If you're interested in purchasing a special concert package for Carly Pearce, click here.