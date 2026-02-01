Light snow moves Sunday with a return to seasonal temperatures

A fast-moving clipper storm will bring light snow this morning into the afternoon Sunday. The snow accumulation is expected to be minor, less than an inch of snow through early afternoon bringing about one to two inches total.

Sunday will feature temperatures in the mid-20s in parts of Minnesota thanks to southerly winds. Sunday's flurries may create some slick areas.

Temperatures return to the teens Monday and Tuesday but generally stay closer to average through the upcoming week.

Our next chance for precipitation is Thursday into Friday.

We will finally get above freezing Thursday before temperatures drop back into the teens and 20s next weekend.