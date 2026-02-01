Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Light snow moves Sunday with a return to seasonal temperatures

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A fast-moving clipper storm will bring light snow this morning into the afternoon Sunday. The snow accumulation is expected to be minor, less than an inch of snow through early afternoon bringing about one to two inches total.

Sunday will feature temperatures in the mid-20s in parts of Minnesota thanks to southerly winds. Sunday's flurries may create some slick areas.     

next-24-hrs-graph-1.png
WCCO

Temperatures return to the teens Monday and Tuesday but generally stay closer to average through the upcoming week.

Our next chance for precipitation is Thursday into Friday. 

We will finally get above freezing Thursday before temperatures drop back into the teens and 20s next weekend.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue