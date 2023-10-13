Leslie Sanders sentenced to 140 months in road rage death of 79-year-old Larry Myers

FARIBAULT, Minn. — A 53-year-old man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for the road rage-related death of decorated veteran Larry Myers, 79.

The attack happened near Northfield in June of 2022, after Leslie Sanders and Myers had a minor collision. Witnesses say Sanders got out of his truck and punched Myers several times through the driver's side window.

RELATED: "We don't want his life defined by his death" - Family remembers 79-year-old veteran killed in road rage attack

Myers was battling cancer at the time, and was on his way to dialysis. He died days later from his injuries.

Sanders pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September. A judge sentenced him to 140 months in prison on Thursday.

Myers' daughter said he made an impact wherever he went, and was involved in veteran and youth organizations.