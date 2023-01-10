Leon Bond pleads guilty in Burnsville high-speed crash that killed two

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in a 2021 crash that killed two 22-year-olds.

Leon Bond was 17 at the time. Prosecutors fought to certify him as an adult, but the motion was denied. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to third-degree murder in the crash that killed Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford in April of 2021.

Charging documents say he was drag racing against his sister, Camille Dennis-Bond, when he crashed into a car that Garza and Ford were in. The posted speed limit in the area was 50 mph, but the crash reconstruction report concluded that Bond's car was going upwards of 100 mph at the point of impact.

Dennis-Bond was convicted of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count of criminal vehicular operation in December. She will be sentenced in March.