LeBron James is a free agent. Could the Minnesota Timberwolves make a move?

LeBron James sent the NBA world into a tizzy on Tuesday with the news that he'll test free agency instead of returning to the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

Nearly every NBA team will be interested in adding James to the lineup, but it's no surprise that the ever-aggressive Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the first teams reportedly making overtures to one of the league's Mount Rushmore players. The Athletic first reported the Wolves have reached out to James.

The Wolves aren't alone in making their Minnesota pitch, either. Gov. Tim Walz on social media touted the state's No. 1 ranking in quality of life in an attempt to lure James to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

On paper, Minnesota seems like an attractive destination for the 41-year-old. They have an open spot at the power forward position, two offensive playmakers in Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball and two elite defenders in Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. It's a roster ready to compete, and adding James to the mix would concretize their championship aspirations.

Despite his age, James is still a starting-caliber player — he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds a game last season for the Lakers. The talent-rich Timberwolves would allow him a spot in the starting five, but wouldn't require him to be the primary option or play heavy minutes.

There's familiarity, too — Edwards and James were teammates on the 2024 Olympic roster, an experience that reportedly endeared James to the young superstar.

And let's not ignore the obvious: James, a four-time MVP, four-time champion and 22-time All-Star, could at least enhance his case as the greatest player of all time if he brought a trophy to the starved and stalwart Wolves fans. Though they're consistently competitive now, the Wolves are historically one of the league's worst franchises. Bringing them to the promised land in his twilight years would make James' case against Michael Jordan a lot easier to argue. Jordan, after all, ended his career on some woeful Washington Wizards teams.

But the obstacles blocking James from joining the Wolves are, regrettably, manifold — money being the first and foremost. The Wolves are cash-strapped thanks to the big-money Edwards, Ball and Gobert contracts, plus a new deal this offseason for guard Ayo Dosunmu. Unless they trade away Gobert or James literally signs for the league minimum, this dog simply won't hunt.

Beyond that, is James likely to leave the high profile of Hollywood for the midsize market of Minneapolis? Of course, he'll draw the NBA world's attention no matter where he plays, but it's hard to imagine him foregoing a larger market now that he's a free agent (Cleveland being the obvious exception).

Is it impossible? Nothing's impossible in the NBA, where Luka Doncic got traded for peanuts midseason and Kevin Durant once formed a superteam with the Golden State Warriors. But James coming to Minnesota would probably be more shocking than either of those things. Never count out Tim Connelly, who swung the massive trades that brought Gobert and Ball to Minnesota and shipped off Karl-Anthony Towns days before training camp two years ago, but the Wolves will likely be looking elsewhere for a starting forward. Fans may have to find themselves content with finally having a real starting point guard next to Edwards — not a bad consolation prize, all things considered.