Luke Drzewiecki made a 44-yard field goal as the clock expired to lift Minnesota over Northwestern 20-17 on Saturday.

With the win, Minnesota (6-5, 4-4 in the Big Ten) becomes bowl-eligible for the eighth time in head coach P.J. Fleck's 10 seasons with the program.

Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns and tailback Darius Taylor rushed for 108 yards on 15 carries as the Gophers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Wildcats quarterback Nicco Marchiol, in his third straight start filling in in for the injured Aidan Chiles, drove Northwestern 71 yards in the final three minutes and scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown run that tied the game 17-17 with 32 seconds to play.

But that gave Lindsey the time to make his best throw of the day as he hit Noah Jennings along the left sideline for 34 yards, putting the ball at Northwestern's 29 to set up Drzewiecki's game-winner.

Marchiol completed 13 of 23 passes for 169 yards and a score, and Caleb Komolafe rushed for 109 yards for Northwestern (6-5, 3-5), which has lost four straight.

The first half was a battle for field position, and with the game scoreless late in the second quarter, a Minnesota punt pinned the Wildcats at their own 2-yard line. After a pair of third-down conversions got the ball to midfield, Marchiol beat a blitz by hitting Griffin Wilde in stride at the Minnesota 25 and Wilde took it the rest of the way to give Northwestern a 7-0 halftime lead.

Meanwhile, Drzewiecki, who was 17-for-19 on field goals entering the game, missed twice in the first half, including his first miss from inside 50 yards when he pulled a 48-yard attempt wide left.

Those misses might have prompted Fleck to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Northwestern 9 on the first drive of the second half. Lindsey delivered by hitting Jennings streaking across the back of the end zone for the game-tying score.

On the Wildcats' next possession, Minnesota defensive end Anthony Smith sacked Marchiol and forced a fumble that Smith recovered at the Northwestern 33. Five plays later, Lindsey hit Jalen Smith over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown and a 14-7 Gophers lead.

Minnesota played its first game since firing offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. in the wake of a 42-14 loss at Penn State on Nov. 14. The Gophers still haven't scored more than 20 points in a game since September, but after entering the game ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing yards and second-to-last in total offense, they rushed for 155 yards and put up 379 yards of total offense, their best showing in both categories since a Sept. 19 win over Akron.

Minnesota: at Wisconsin on Friday

Northwestern: vs. Illinois next Saturday.