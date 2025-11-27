Last-minute shoppers grab Thanksgiving essentials ahead of holiday

On the eve of Thanksgiving, Sentyrz Liquor & Supermarket turned into holiday headquarters for last-minute shoppers.

Lists of ingredients in hand, phones out and carts rolling — for some shoppers, this last-minute dash is tradition.

For others, like sisters Barb Carter and Patti Bednarccyk, they were grabbing ingredients for a new Thanksgiving side dish.

In the grocery store, they may look like last-minute shoppers, but at home, they're ahead of the game. We know this because they invited us into their kitchen.

"You don't have to get up at 7 a.m., instead we can take it easy and watch the parade and football," Carter laughed.

On Thursday, this kitchen will transform, buzzing with family and laughter.

But Wednesday night, it's two sisters savoring the small moments.

"We actually like being together. We are very close sisters, which is why I came home for Thanksgiving," Carter said.

While major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, some places like Cub Foods and Whole Foods are offering limited hours. You should call ahead to make sure your store is open.

Sentyrz in northeast Minneapolis will open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.