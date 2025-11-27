Watch CBS News
Consumer

Last-minute shoppers grab Thanksgiving essentials ahead of holiday

By
Ubah Ali
Ubah Ali
Reporter
Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.
Read Full Bio
Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

On the eve of Thanksgiving, Sentyrz Liquor & Supermarket turned into holiday headquarters for last-minute shoppers. 

Lists of ingredients in hand, phones out and carts rolling — for some shoppers, this last-minute dash is tradition.

For others, like sisters Barb Carter and Patti Bednarccyk, they were grabbing ingredients for a new Thanksgiving side dish.

In the grocery store, they may look like last-minute shoppers, but at home, they're ahead of the game. We know this because they invited us into their kitchen. 

"You don't have to get up at 7 a.m., instead we can take it easy and watch the parade and football," Carter laughed. 

On Thursday, this kitchen will transform, buzzing with family and laughter.

But Wednesday night,  it's two sisters savoring the small moments.

"We actually like being together. We are very close sisters, which is why I came home for Thanksgiving," Carter said. 

While major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, some places like Cub Foods and Whole Foods are offering limited hours. You should call ahead to make sure your store is open.

Sentyrz in northeast Minneapolis will open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue