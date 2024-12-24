Last-minute shoppers hit Mall of America for Christmas Eve

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The rush was on Tuesday as shoppers grabbed last-minute essentials at Mall of America, just hours before Christmas Day.

"I got some pajama pants for my little sister, so she'll be excited about that," said Sylvia Brodd from Woodbury.

Others were on the hunt for toys.

"I got some Legos for my sister," said Austin Fagan from Savage.

As for the reason why they waited until the very last minute, Shawnna Robinson said it's less about procrastination, and more about catching the holiday vibes.

"It's the best time of the year, why not shop? You have a lot of fun. You see all the crazy sweaters," said Robinson.

Ray and Dawn Holliser, visiting family from their home outside Austin, Texas, were among those dressing for the occasion in their ugly Christmas sweaters.

"My kids like to do ugly sweaters and they've been doing it for a number of years now, so I think I'm up to 25 sweaters," said Ray Hollister.

With shopping complete, shoppers like Robinson can look forward to the true reason for the season.

"We open our presents and just watch movies all night," said Robinson.