Missing: Larissa Ray, 11, last seen Wednesday in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are asking for the public's assistance to find 11-year-old Larissa Nevaida Rebecca Ray, who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Larissa was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of Dupont Avenue North. Her family says it's "unusual for her to not come home when expected," and to not contact them.

She is a Black girl who stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and blue braids.

Larissa Ray Minneapolis Police

Larissa was last seen wearing an orange Adidas crop top with black, yellow, and white leggings, and she may be carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information on Larissa's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or 612-348-2345, and reference case number 23-211771. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online with Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

