Shutterfly to close Shakopee manufacturing plant, laying off 246 employees

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Shutterfly will soon shutter its Twin Cities manufacturing plant, leaving 246 employees out of work.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the California-based company will permanently close the Shakopee facility in June of 2024, with the layoff process happening in phases starting this October.

Shutterfly officials say the decision to close the plant is part of a strategy to boost overall business operations, with the production work in Shakopee being spread out to its larger hubs.  

"We fully recognize the impact this decision will have on our dedicated employees, their families, and the Shakopee community," company officials said.

Shutterfly says it will help outgoing employees find new jobs and careers, or transfer them to other jobs within the company and assist some with relocation.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 3:53 PM

