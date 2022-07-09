Largest youth soccer tournament in North America brings teams from across the world to Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. -- It's a busy weekend in Blaine as the north metro has turned into the youth soccer capitol of the world.

More than 1,200 teams from all over the world have come to compete. The tournament has returned to its full force after hosting a domestic-only version last year due to the pandemic.

"It's obviously an entire year's worth of work. We have people out recruiting internationally and domestically all year, trying to attract teams from all over to make it the most interesting tournament possible," says Sara Soli from USA Cup Tournament. "It takes a village but we do it together."

Teams have traveled from across the U.S. and 20 other countries, including Norway, Costa Rica, Mexico, Brazil and Ukraine. The coach of the Ukrainian team says their thoughts remain with their war-torn homeland, but they've enjoyed the welcome from Minnesotans.

It's also a huge revenue stream for the city; Councilmember Julie Jeppson says each year the tournament brings $30 million to the local economy.

"We're back in business and we're so happy to welcome these teams, kids, families to our lovely city," Jeppson says.

