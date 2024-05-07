Lakeville teachers, district reach tentative deal

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville teachers have reached a tentative two-year agreement with the school district, which should avoid a strike.

Education Minnesota Lakeville said it came to agreement on a fair contract with Lakeville Area Public Schools Monday night after a 12-hour mediation session.

"This contract could provide a lot of hope for the future, a lot of needed support for our families and could be what many Lakeville teachers needed to stay in the community we love," said Johannah Surma, the union's lead negotiator and an elementary school teacher in the district.

Union members will review the deal on Wednesday. They'll vote on whether to approve the terms next Monday and Tuesday.

A week ago, the union filed its intent to strike before rallying outside the district office.

The union's big sticking points were salaries, class sizes and the district's ability to transfer teachers between classrooms and schools at will.

Lakeville teachers have been working on an expired contract for more than 300 days.