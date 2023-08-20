Community supporting Lakeville family of six who lost everything in fire

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Flames tore through a home on Duluth Trail in Lakeville early Sunday morning.

Neighbors said it took three hours and several fire departments to finally put out the fire.

"I woke up with my son kind of shaking me awake. There was somebody pounding on the door," said Jacqueline Morley, who lives next door.

Morley got out of her house, along with her husband and two kids.

"In our bedroom area some windows are blown out over here as well," said Morley, showing the damage to the side of her home.

While her home was damaged, it pales in comparison to the damage at the home where the fire started.

"You think, 'Oh, it's not gonna happen to me,'" said Morley.

A neighbor has now started an online fundraiser for the parents with four boys who have lost everything. Morley said the family was inside during the fire, along with visitors in town for a wedding.

All 10 of them escaped through the back porch. They are still looking for their orange Scottish Fold cat named Miso.

"Now my heart is in the aftermath and processing for them and just feeling so bad for them, but so grateful by the grace of God, everybody is safe," said Morley.

The community is stepping up in a big way.

"There's already drives for drop off for clothing for the kids. There's gift cards through the elementary school being collected," said Morley.

Morley's thankful for whoever it was that knocked on her door and guided her and her family to safety.

"So if you're that individual, thank you from the bottom of my heart," said Morley.

Neighbors said they do not know the cause of the fire.

WCCO reached out to the Lakeville Fire Department but have not heard back.