Money meant for Lakeville gymnastics programs embezzled from booster club, charges say

The fundraising efforts for two Lakeville, Minnesota, gymnastics programs were flipped upside down after prosecutors say a booster club member embezzled more than $80,000. The former booster President Amber Ruhland says after years of suspicions, charges have been filed.

The former treasurer of the club is facing two counts of theft for stealing money from two programs — more than $50,000 from one club and over $32,000 from another. Ruhland says she alerted police after noticing bills were going unpaid.

"We were arguing with our [athletic directors] and the business owners that are saying we owe these bills and we're just trying to figure out," said Ruhland. "We don't understand how they're just not paid. There's this much money; there should at least be that $30,000 and there's not. Something's just not right."

According to court documents, the former treasurer used money for personal and gambling expenses between 2021 and 2024.

Court documents also say the woman told police she started by reimbursing herself for club-related expenses, but her "spending spiraled" out of control.

Investigators say casino records show she lost more than $41,000 gambling — money that Ruhland says came directly from families close to the gymnastics program.

"The money is coming from parents. This is not from the school. This is me, my husband and my friends and all these gymnasts' parents raising money," said Ruhland. "That's why I'm here, making sure that every community out there sees this is so easy to do; people are doing it all the time and getting away with it."

Prosecutors say the woman eventually paid back about $30,000 to the impacted clubs.