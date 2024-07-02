Faribault man charged in shooting death of coworker at Lakeville Amazon fulfillment center

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A Faribault man is accused of fatally shooting his coworker at an Amazon fulfillment center in Lakeville early Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old suspect is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Cariif, according to a complaint filed in Dakota County on Tuesday.

Lakeville police say officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of 9800 217th Street West just after 4 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with a suspected gunshot wound. Though officers provided medical aid, he died at the scene.

Charges say that Cariif, the suspect and a third man had carpooled to work together from Faribault. The suspect, who had a permit to carry, had brought his gun and left it in the car during work.

During a break around 1 a.m., the suspect noticed the flashlight attachment for his gun was missing, the complaint states. He allegedly accused the other two men of stealing it.

The men went back to the car at 4 a.m. to look for the attachment, charges say. The suspect continued to accuse the men of theft when he got into a physical altercation with Cariif.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out his gun and Cariif tried to force it out of his hand. The suspect fired his gun, striking a nearby vehicle. The two other men yelled at him not to shoot, but he fired his gun again, hitting Cariif.

Charges say the suspect told police that Cariif had instigated the fight and he had shot him in self-defense. However, police say that surveillance video of the altercation shows the suspect throwing the first punch. The complaint states that the suspect could have retreated on multiple occasions.

The suspect had called 911 to report the shooting and police arrested him without incident. His bail has been set at $1 million with conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.