Man fatally shot in parking lot of Lakeville Amazon fulfillment center, 1 in custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Amazon fulfillment center in Lakeville Saturday morning.

Police say they arrived to the lot on 9800 217th Street West just after 4 a.m. They found a man in the parking lot with a suspected gunshot wound. Though officers provided medical aid, the man died at the scene.

A second, 24-year-old man was found nearby the parking lot and is in custody. Police are still investigating the relationship between the two men and what led up to the shooting.

The victim's identity will be released at a later time. 

