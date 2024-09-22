4 men stabbed in Minneapolis during fight, woman arrested

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were stabbed during a fight in south Minneapolis overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing on the 1300 block of Lake Street East just before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from injuries. One man's injuries appeared to be life-threatening while the other man's injuries were not. Both were transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare.

A short time later, police say officers were notified that two additional men had arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with stab wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police arrested a woman who arrived with one of the injured men in connection to the stabbing.

Minneapolis police say preliminary information indicates there had been a physical altercation involving a large group and that's when the four men were stabbed.

The incident remains under investigation.