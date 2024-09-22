Watch CBS News
Local News

4 men stabbed in Minneapolis during fight, woman arrested

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 22, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 22, 2024 01:46

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were stabbed during a fight in south Minneapolis overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing on the 1300 block of Lake Street East just before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from injuries. One man's injuries appeared to be life-threatening while the other man's injuries were not. Both were transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare.

A short time later, police say officers were notified that two additional men had arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with stab wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police arrested a woman who arrived with one of the injured men in connection to the stabbing.

Minneapolis police say preliminary information indicates there had been a physical altercation involving a large group and that's when the four men were stabbed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.