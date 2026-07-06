Man dies after being pulled from water near Lake St. Croix Beach

A 20-year-old man is dead after being pulled from the water near Lake St. Croix Beach, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said.

Divers from the Lower St. Croix Fire Department and Washington County deputies responded to a possible drowning around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The deputies and several bystanders entered the water, found the man and brought him to shore. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

The incident is being investigated.