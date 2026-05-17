Central Minnesota man, 48, dies in motorcycle crash

Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday evening.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on County Road 18, 3.5 miles north of Lake Lillian, around 7:17 p.m.

According to deputies, a man on a 2008 Suzuki VL800 Cruiser was traveling south on County Road 8 when it went off a curve just north of 134th Avenue Southeast. The motorcycle went into the ditch and rolled multiple times, ejecting the motorcyclist.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The victim was identified as a 48-year-old man from Lake Lillian.