Lady Gaga still to perform in St. Paul this week despite canceling Montreal show due to illness

Lady Gaga is still slated to perform in St. Paul later this week, despite canceling her Monday night show in Montreal.

Gaga said she'd come down with a "respiratory infection" that she had been fighting for the past few days. Her doctor advised her not to perform, according to a social media post.

A spokesperson for Grand Casino Arena, where Gaga scheduled to perform on Thursday and Friday said "we have received no updates as far as any changes for her shows."

"We are looking forward to an energetic, packed arena on Thursday & Friday," the spokesperson said.

The second leg of Gaga's "The MAYHEM Ball" tour kicked off on Feb. 14 celebrating her eighth studio album, "MAYHEM."

After St. Paul, she'll finish off her tour at Madison Square Garden in New York.